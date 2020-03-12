TODAY |

Pressure mounts on Auckland and Christchurch mayors, over donations investigation

Source:  1 NEWS

Pressure's mounting on the mayors of Auckland and Christchurch, with some calling for Phil Goff and Lianne Dalziel to stand down while the Serious Fraud Office investigates their electoral expenses from last year's local election.

Six donors gave more than $1500 to Ms Dalziel's campaign through a fundraising auction run by her husband,

Under electoral law they all should have been named, but he was the only person originally listed.

Details of Mr Goff's issues aren't known, but there is pressure for them both to step down while the agency investigates.

“Frankly they should step aside, co-operate with the investigations so we all can trust the integrity of our electoral systems,” the Taxpayer Union's Jordan Williams said.

However, others say standing down would be premature.

“We have got to remember the first principle of justice is innocent until proven guilty. Neither have been proven guilty of anything,” Dr Andy Asquith of Massey University stold 1 NEWS.

Both now trying to maintain a business-as-usual approach while these unprecedented inquiries unfolds.

New Zealand
Politics
