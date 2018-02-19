 

'Prepare as much as you can' – Jacinda Ardern warns Kiwis in firing line of Cyclone Gita to take warnings 'seriously'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the government is tracking the progress of Cyclone Gita closely and warned Kiwis to "prepare as much as you can" with the massive storm set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.

Speaking at a press conference from Parliament this afternoon, Ms Ardern said a number of MPs, including Climate Change Minister James Shaw, would be attending a MetService briefing on Cyclone Gita this afternoon.

"We are watching closely how it's progressing and the degree of its impact on New Zealand," she said.

At a government level Ms Ardern said there has "been really good conversations" happening between local councils and the response needed on a regional level.

The Prime Minister also had some advice for Kiwis ahead of the cyclone.

"Keep an eye out on advisories coming out of Civil Defence and MetService and please take those advisories seriously and prepare as much as you're able to," she warned.

Check the latest weather forecast here.

In a live update on Facebook at 2.30pm, senior meteorologist Lisa Murray said the latest map shows the heaviest rain will be over the Wellington region, southern Wairarapa, Nelson, Buller, Marlborough, the Kaikoura coast, Canterbury plains and high country and along Westland including the ranges.

She also said that with strong wind, some places could see 7.5 metre swells affecting the coast, including in Nelson and Marlborough, Buller, Kapiti and northern Wellington. 

