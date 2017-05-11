Prepare for a drenching as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of New Zealand today and tomorrow

Much of the country will be in for a soaking today and tomorrow with MetService issuing a heavy rain warnings as front makes its way across the country from the west.

A Severe Weather Warning was issued for central parts of the country, including Nelson, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne from this afternoon.

Peak rain intensities could cause rapidly rising rivers and streams and make driving difficult.

Weather Watches have been issued for heavy rain being possible in Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Waikato, Waitomo, Coromandel, Taumarunui, Taupo, Taihape, Tararua, Wairarapa, Taranaki, Wanganui, Kapiti, Wellington, Marlborough, Buller and Westland.

Those areas are likely to receive rain until late Thursday, with intensities possibly reaching warning level.

Strong winds approaching gale-force are also possible ahead of the front in those areas.

As for cyclone activity, Donna has now weakened to a tropical low and is moving away from New Caledonia, with its remnants expected to pass New Zealand to the northeast on Friday.

The rain band moving through from the west will continue to move east across the country on Friday before bumping into ex-cyclone Donna out at sea, which will also be pushed a little closer to New Zealand by a large high pressure system east of New Zealand.

Skies should clear by mid-evening Friday and all current projections show the ex-cyclone is not likely to impact New Zealand.

A MetService rain prediction map for 6am on Friday, showing the remnants of Donna to the northeast of the country as a front pushes through from the west. Source: MetService