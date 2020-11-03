Preliminary tests suggest new Auckland community Covid-19 case linked to Defence Force cluster

Preliminary results from genome sequencing of Auckland's new Covid-19 community case looks to be connected to Defence Force workers with the coronavirus linked to an Auckland quarantine facility, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Source: Getty

Yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced a new community case of the virus in Auckland. It's stil not confirmed how the woman in her twenties - who works and lives in the CBD - contracted the virus.

Yesterday Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said she became symptomatic on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.

However, while she was awaiting her test result and was told to isolate, the case attempted to call in sick to work, but after speaking with her manager it was decided she would go into work but wear a mask.

She works at the A-Z fashion store on High Street in Auckland's CBD. She also got several takeaways, visited a department store and took Uber rides in the city.

Hipkins this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast more information will be released later this morning, where officials hope to confirm her link to the Defence Force cluster.

"That would be very helpful if we could confirm that later on today, so that's only preliminary at this point."

Hipkins said if it is confirmed officials would then work to figure out how and where the student contracted the virus.