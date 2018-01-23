 

Pregnant women asked to donate sanitary products for schoolgirls missing classes due to 'period poverty'

On International Women's Day, pregnant women are being encouraged to donate new packs of sanitary products to help Kiwi schoolgirls who are missing out on their education because of period poverty.

MyCup NZ’s community partnership programme is putting an end to period poverty in Northland.

"I hadn't realised this was an issue in New Zealand, and I never thought of sanitary products as a luxury item," says the director of Cambridge-based online maternity store Breastmates, Franny McInnes.

"Many young women's educations are being limited because they can't afford sanitary products."

The call comes as International Women's Day is celebrated tomorrow. The day focuses on the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Ms McInnes said if women who are pregnant and not using sanitary items donated them to Kiwi girls, there would be about half a million packs available.

"It's a small gesture that will have a big impact - not only will our girls have access to the supplies they need, it will also enable them to attend school during their periods with dignity and confidence," she said.

Period poverty relates to women who are unfairly disadvantaged because they cannot afford sanitary items.

