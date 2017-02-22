Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

A pregnant woman says her young son is getting sick from her damp and mouldy over-priced flat in Rotorua, and the landlords are doing nothing about it.

Roimata Whitney has lived in her Rotorua flat on Ranolf Street since December, and her son is getting sick.

"It's hard when you hear your son's breathing change, he breathes real heavy at night that's when I worry cause that's when I know his asthma is gonna start playing up," she told Seven Sharp.

Ms Whitney's flat is damp and mouldy. There are holes in the wall. A piece of toilet paper hangs from a gap where she says a rat tried to steal it. She says the rats come from outside, where rubbish and old appliances are stacked up in the yard.

"This is where my cats usually are, cause this is where the mice and rats are….it's shocking, lazy, most landlords I've come across would clean it or wouldn't have a mess like this."

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270. After living in a garage and being temporarily placed in a motel, Ms Whitney says she didn't have a choice.

"It was either take this on or the lady that saw me at WINZ said she was gonna get CYFS to look at me cause she wasn't going to renew my emergency accommodation."

It's a similar story for Ms Whitney's neighbour Tiffany Munro, who has been in her flat since September. When it rains Ms Munro says water floods through a hole in the roof and ceiling, and she can't lock her doors.

"I'd rather live in a car than live here but I'm just here for my daughter, she can't live in a car," Ms Munro told Seven Sharp.

Even in the middle of summer, on a hot day, it is hard to breathe in Ms Munro's flat. The air is heavy, and after a while, you feel dizzy.

"I feel like I'm gonna faint," she says.

"That's why we've got everything open night and day."

The units are owned by local woman Sue Bhana. Ms Bhana and her brother Stephen Bhana act as agents and are regularly seen around the property. On Ms Whitney's and Ms Munro's tenancy agreements it's stated that the landlord is Ranolf Trust.

Ms Whitney and Ms Munro say they've tried multiple times to raise their concerns over the state of the flats with the Bhanas. Stephen Bhana even signed 14 day notices demanding he fix the problems, but the damage remains.

"Every time I try to confront him about it he just rushes off, he's got other things to do, he's always busy. 'I'll get back to you Tiffany'. I'm waiting, still waiting a few days later, still haven't heard anything from him so I ring him and then he just does the same thing over and over again."

Gina and Elmer Peiffer operate the Rotorua branch of Love Soup, a charity that helps the local homeless community. They say they're sick of seeing desperate people being taken advantage of, and held a meeting with the Ranolf Street tenants and local politicians to discuss what can be done.

She said of the flats, "they're disgusting, I wouldn't put my dog in them and these are families with young babies and kids".

She says, unfortunately, price-hiking is not uncommon.

"Landlords are seeing a big cash cow in front of them and this is the way to make some fast money, and they can charge those high rents because people are so desperate for housing."

Seven Sharp visited the homes of Sue and Stephen Bhana, and attempted to contact them on their phones, but Ms Bhana refused to speak on the record.

Anyone living at this property who has concerns can contact Work and Income"

Ministry of Social Development

Ministry of Social Development National Commissioner Kay Read says Work and Income New Zealand does not vet accommodation other than that directly contracted by the Ministry.

"We have received a small number of complaints from clients living at the address, e.g. about leaking water, and have advised them to contact their landlord or Tenancy Services.

"Anyone living at this property who has concerns can contact Work and Income to see what assistance they may be entitled to in order to support them to secure alternative accommodation."

Ms Whitney's fixed term contract ends next month, but she doesn't have anywhere else to go and is hoping for a Housing New Zealand house. She is pregnant and her baby is due in April. She says she hopes something can be done so no one has to live in the flats again.