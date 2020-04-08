Pregnancy in a global pandemic: Experts answer expectant mums' questions

Giving birth is daunting at the best of times, but these are not the best of times.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Right now, especially for first-time mums, it's particularly scary and there are more questions than ever - like will the baby be OK if their mother gets Covid-19? And who can be in your newborn's bubble?

Lactation consultant, breast pump supplier and paediatric nurse Julia Daly is an essential service.

"We've set up virtual consultations and I've also set up online breastfeeding classes," she says.

"It's been a bit of an eye-opener."

While obstetricians and midwives are still operating, they're restricting contact.

However, mums won't be made to do it all on their own, despite some worrying headlines in media.

"Visitor policies might vary depending on the region you live at, but at present most DHBs will allow you to have your chosen support person with you while you're giving birth," Minister for Women Julie-Ann Genter says.

Once bub's back home, the order is to stay in your bubble.

Wash your hands well every time you touch bubba, pump or bottle.

Wear a mask while feeding if you do feel unwell, or ask a bubble buddy to bottle-feed with either expressed breast milk or formula.

If you can't breastfeed, that's fine, but if you can and need a pump, you can ask Ms Daly or Google 'More Than Milk'.

"If someone's desperate for a breast pump in Christchurch we'll pop it at the front door. I wear a mask and hand gel and we disinfect everything with alcohol wipes," Ms Daly says.

"Otherwise, it's just a matter of a contactless courier."

The take-home message?

"Remember you're not alone, we're all in this together," Ms Genter says.

Obstetrician Dr Michelle Wise has her own bit of advice for expectant parents out there.

"Some of these restrictions might feel really tough and that's because they are," she says.

"The more people who visit our hospitals, the more chance Covid-19 will be spread, even when our partners are part of our bubble.

"The coming and going from hospital exposes more people to risk."

Anecdotally, she says she's heard of pregnant women contracting Covid-19 in New Zealand.