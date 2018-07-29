 

Pregnancy and the Prime Ministership: Jacinda Ardern reflects on her 'big year' as she returns to politics

AAP
New Zealand
Politics

Announcing her pregnancy soon after becoming New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern reflected on what had already been a "big year".

Now, with her maternity leave about to end and her first year as Labour leader coming to a close, "big" seems like an understatement.

Ardern - who turned 38 last week - took to social media over the weekend, in what was just her second public message since leaving hospital with daughter Neve in June, to reveal her post-return parliamentary plans.

Rocking her five-week-old while speaking to the camera, she outlined her juggling act of reading government papers and caring for the baby.

"We're all doing really well and have absolutely no routine to speak of. I can hear a chorus of parents laughing that you would ever have a routine with a five week old baby," Ardern said, before outlining some key policies areas she would be perusing.

In July 2017, Ardern was the deputy of a flailing opposition party in a country of fewer than five million residents, insisting she had no plans to lead.

A week later - almost a year ago to the day - she was handed the reins of the opposition and the phenomenon dubbed "Jacindamania" took off, rocketing her to both domestic political triumph and the world stage.

Having negotiated a government coalition while suffering morning sickness, the former small-town Mormon has gone on to capture headlines across the globe as left-wing political figure, while leading a programme of steady reform at home.

The National leader's appearance at the National Party annual conference yesterday was shortly followed by Jacinda Ardern's Facebook video update.
The Acting PM told TVNZ 1's Q+A that he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet the US Secretary of State.

That's on top of becoming the first elected world leader to take maternity leave.

While her fill-in, the 73-year-old deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, has for the most part had a settled stint in the hot seat, New Zealand's politics has not been without drama during Ardern's leave of absence.

Nurses have gone on strike, spats with Australian politicians have broken out and the everyday battles of domestic politics have persisted.

Parliament also sits next week, meaning there'll be no steady transition back into political life for Ardern.

"Ultimately though, that first week back, I am going to be focused on getting straight back into it," she said.

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum.
1 NEWS
A top-rating TVNZ film screened this month is at the centre of a bid by serial rapist Malcolm Rewa to throw out the murder charge against him for the 1992 killing of Susan Burdett.

At a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Auckland today, Mr Rewa's lawyer, Paul Chambers, asked for the murder charge to be scrapped and for a permanent stay in proceedings - which would bring an end to the case of who killed Ms Burdett.

The hearing was before top High Court Judge Geoffrey Venning, who reserved his decision.

Mr Rewa is serving 22 years in jail for the rape of Ms Burdett and 24 other women.

He denies killing Ms Burdett and has already faced two trials for her murder. She was raped and bludgeoned to death in her home.

Mr Rewa, who was denied parole last month until at least 2020, did not appear in court today.

Mr Chambers' argument for dismissal of the murder charge focussed heavily on his client's right to a fair trial - claiming that right has been prejudiced by media coverage, and, that there has been no fresh evidence.

The charge against Mr Rewa follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago which cleared Teina Pora of killing Ms Burdett.

Mr Pora was twice wrongly convicted for Ms Burdett's murder and spent 22 years in prison.

He has since been granted a compensation package of $3.5 million and received an apology from the Government.

Mr Chambers said there has been "extraordinary" levels of publicity around the Burdett case and Pora's wrongful conviction.

He specifically cited a recent TVNZ film, "In Dark Places", a dramatisation of Pora's story which attracted more than 230,000 viewers this month.

Crown prosecutor, Gareth Kayes, argued the trial should go ahead.

Mr Kayes said the TVNZ film focussed on the story of Pora, not Rewa, and does not claim to be a documentary.

Mr Kayes' argument also pointed at international examples of trials going ahead under extreme global interest, including that of Abu Hamza - the hook-handed London hate preacher who was convicted of terrorism charges.

Mr Chambers and Justice Venning also discussed the possibility of Pora being called as a witness.

- By 1 NEWS producer Simon Plumb 

Rewa has been tried twice before for Ms Burdett's murder, but the jury couldn't reach a verdict.
RNZ rnz.co.nz
The family of New Zealander Clinton Thinn, who has been convicted of first degree murder in the US, says they will make sure he has a small home of his own to return to after serving his 25-year sentence.

Mr Thinn, the step-brother of National MP Nikki Kaye, strangled his cellmate with a t-shirt in late 2016 following his arrest for an attempted bank robbery.

The 30-year-old was convicted of first degree murder and has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the US and ordered to pay his victim's funeral costs.

Reporter Neal Putnam, in San Diego, told Morning Report that Mr Thinn faced a longer sentence if convicted of attempted bank robbery, which he is currently awaiting trial for.

He said letters written by Mr Thinn's family were released by his lawyer.

Neil Thinn, his father, and Julia Kaye, his step-mother, wrote that before going to the US, Mr Thinn was a reasonably well-behaved man and his extreme behaviour was extraordinary.

"We will travel as regularly, for as long as we can afford to and are physically able to, to the United States to visit Clinton so he knows he has a place, family and home to return to. We write regularly and send magazines," the letter read.

It went on to say that they wish to express how sad they are over the death of Lyle Woodward and that there are no words that describe the sadness his parents and family will feel.

A second letter, written by Genevieve Sara Kaye, a lawyer, said the family intended to look after Mr Thinn when he returned to New Zealand and help him rehabilitate in society after what's likely to be a long period, possibly 25 years in prison, in another country.

"My mother and step-father, Clinton's father Neil, are very conscious of the fact that they will be unlikely to be alive when he returns to New Zealand. They are aged 62 and 64 years respectively. They are now in the process of setting up a trust structure, to make sure Clinton will have a small home of his own on his return.

"Their hope is, by returning to a home, in a suburb he is familiar with and by having some familiar family possessions around him he will become settled more easily and not be a problem to society on his return."

Mr Thinn is appealing against his conviction.

Prosecutor Karra Reedy told the court that Mr Thinn was dangerous and had made threatening remarks in a probation interview.

But his lawyer said the comments had been misunderstood.

Clinton Thinn could face the death penalty or a minimum of 25 years in prison.
Source: 1 NEWS
