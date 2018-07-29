Pregnancy and the Prime Ministership: Jacinda Ardern reflects on her 'big year' as she returns to politics

The family of New Zealander Clinton Thinn, who has been convicted of first degree murder in the US, says they will make sure he has a small home of his own to return to after serving his 25-year sentence.

Mr Thinn, the step-brother of National MP Nikki Kaye, strangled his cellmate with a t-shirt in late 2016 following his arrest for an attempted bank robbery.

The 30-year-old was convicted of first degree murder and has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the US and ordered to pay his victim's funeral costs.

Reporter Neal Putnam, in San Diego, told Morning Report that Mr Thinn faced a longer sentence if convicted of attempted bank robbery, which he is currently awaiting trial for.

He said letters written by Mr Thinn's family were released by his lawyer.

Neil Thinn, his father, and Julia Kaye, his step-mother, wrote that before going to the US, Mr Thinn was a reasonably well-behaved man and his extreme behaviour was extraordinary.

"We will travel as regularly, for as long as we can afford to and are physically able to, to the United States to visit Clinton so he knows he has a place, family and home to return to. We write regularly and send magazines," the letter read.

It went on to say that they wish to express how sad they are over the death of Lyle Woodward and that there are no words that describe the sadness his parents and family will feel.

A second letter, written by Genevieve Sara Kaye, a lawyer, said the family intended to look after Mr Thinn when he returned to New Zealand and help him rehabilitate in society after what's likely to be a long period, possibly 25 years in prison, in another country.

"My mother and step-father, Clinton's father Neil, are very conscious of the fact that they will be unlikely to be alive when he returns to New Zealand. They are aged 62 and 64 years respectively. They are now in the process of setting up a trust structure, to make sure Clinton will have a small home of his own on his return.

"Their hope is, by returning to a home, in a suburb he is familiar with and by having some familiar family possessions around him he will become settled more easily and not be a problem to society on his return."

Mr Thinn is appealing against his conviction.

Prosecutor Karra Reedy told the court that Mr Thinn was dangerous and had made threatening remarks in a probation interview.