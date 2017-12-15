 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'As predicted' - NZTA warns heavy holiday traffic is already in full force

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Transport Agency has warned commuters and holiday makers traffic is already heavy leaving Auckland this afternoon. 

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning commuters of heavy traffic south out of Auckland.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning commuters of heavy traffic south out of Auckland.

Source: Twitter / NZTA Auckland & Northland

NZTA Auckland and Northland posted a photo on their Twitter account and said the heavy traffic was "as predicted". 

State Highway 1 is now heavy from Manukau to Papakura and NZTA said it is expected to remain heavy until around 7pm today. 

NZTA said to expect delays heading north from Papakura, with emergency services blocking lanes.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to NZTA, the traffic will be at its heaviest from now until December 30.

They are encourage commuters to check their website http://nzta.govt.nz/hotspots for other dates and times where heavy holiday traffic is expected. 

Related

Travel

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:12
1

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

2
Police car generic.

One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

00:19
3
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

00:18
4
He then swam to a nearby boat to be rescued.

Watch: US pilot has lucky escape after plane loses power and crashes into the water at Miami Beach


5
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England. (Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release intimate engagement photos

The couple will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Watch: Moment driver at the centre of horrific Melbourne incident arrested, as police say 'it was a deliberate act'

There are 14 people injured, with several of them in a critical condition, after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a tram stop.

02:05
Labour's Stuart Nash has signalled his government is committed to reinstating some, or all, of the 111 road safety police removed by National.

Police Minister on summer road safety blitz: 'You will see an increased police presence'

Stuart Nash says he is committed to reinstating some, or all, road police he says were cut by National.

01:52
An environmental group is considering legal action over the construction consent as well.

Legal action looms over Te Mata Peak walking track as angry iwi say sacred hillside 'scribbled on'

Hawke's Bay iwi say they weren't consulted over a 2.4km walking track carved into a sacred peak.

Jacinda Ardern humorously reflects on her amazing year - 'if you're the deputy to Andrew Little, possibly run for the hills!’

The PM shared her thoughts during an adjournment speech to Parliament today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 