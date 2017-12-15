'As predicted' - NZTA warns heavy holiday traffic is already in full force

The New Zealand Transport Agency has warned commuters and holiday makers traffic is already heavy leaving Auckland this afternoon.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning commuters of heavy traffic south out of Auckland. Source: Twitter / NZTA Auckland & Northland

NZTA Auckland and Northland posted a photo on their Twitter account and said the heavy traffic was "as predicted".

State Highway 1 is now heavy from Manukau to Papakura and NZTA said it is expected to remain heavy until around 7pm today.

According to NZTA, the traffic will be at its heaviest from now until December 30.