Precautionary boil water notice issued for two towns in Canterbury

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued by the Ashburton District Council for the Mt Somers and Montalto water supplies.

Tap water (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Rainfall may of caused monitoring equipment at both plants to detect high turbidity, often known as cloudiness, in water.

"Residents on these schemes should boil their drinking water, and water used in food preparation and for hygiene purposes for at least three minutes before consumption," an Ashburton District Council spokesperson said.

"The treatment plant equipment at both facilities are operating normally but are less effective during periods of high turbidity, and Council has issued the notices as a precautionary measure."