TODAY |

Pre-trial hearing held for alleged Christchurch mosque gunman

Lisa Davies, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A pre-trial hearing has been held in the Christchurch High Court this morning, ahead of the alleged mosque shooter's trial in June this year.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 29-year-old accused, Australian Brenton Tarrant, elected not to attend.

He has pleaded not guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

Over 40 shooting victims and families of those killed in the March 15 terrorist attack at two Christchurch mosques were in the public gallery.

The nature of the pre-trial application can’t be reported. The trial is expected to run for six weeks starting on June 2.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Terrorism
Lisa Davies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Watch: Cameras catch Tyson Fury licking blood from Deontay Wilder's neck mid-fight
2
Endangered whitebait species found populating Auckland wetlands
3
Epipens now available for all Kiwis at risk of severe anaphylaxis
4
Watch: Tyson Fury's 'pillow fists' repeatedly knock down Deontay Wilder for Vegas victory
5
Working with National 'inconceivable', Greens co-leader James Shaw says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
17:16

Rampant wallaby populations bringing New Zealand natives to the brink of death
03:36

Jacinda Ardern plans to tell Australia 'corrosive' deportations policy 'impacting on our relationship'
00:58

New Zealand's coronavirus travel ban to be reviewed today
08:51

Government's new dyslexia funding a 'redressed status quo' based on outdated research - advocate