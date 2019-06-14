Pre-trial hearing held for alleged Christchurch mosque gunman

A pre-trial hearing has been held in the Christchurch High Court this morning, ahead of the alleged mosque shooter's trial in June this year.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 29-year-old accused, Australian Brenton Tarrant, elected not to attend.

He has pleaded not guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

Over 40 shooting victims and families of those killed in the March 15 terrorist attack at two Christchurch mosques were in the public gallery.