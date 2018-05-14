Pre-dawn thunderstorm hits Auckland, westerly front could bring more this morning

Aucklanders have woken to a vigorous thunderstorm this morning as a westerly flow moves over many parts of the region.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService says Aucklanders can expect the showers and possible thunder to continue until midday, where they will start to break up into fine spells.

The chance of thunderstorms this morning is also moderate in the regions surrounding Auckland - Northland, Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki, as well as Rotorua and Taupo to a lesser extent.

The storms could bring localised downpours up to 20mm per hour, but MetService is confidence the amount of rainfall should not cause too many problems.

Going into the weekend, more fronts are coming in from the west and temperatures to drop somewhat.

Down south, there are overnight road snowfall warnings in place for Porters Pass and Lindis Pass, as well as the Crown Range Road.