'I pray you are at peace' - Heartfelt tribute from sister of Auckland woman Tania Ellwood, found dead in boarding house

The sister of Tania Ellwood, the Auckland woman who was found dead in a Grey Lynn boarding house on Tuesday, has posted a heartfelt tribute to her "beautiful sis" on Facebook.

Auckland woman, Tania Ellwood, 39, was found dead in a Grey Lynn boarding house on March 6, 2018.

Source: Facebook / Katrina Ellwood

Katrina Ellwood offered a few short lines alongside a picture of her late sister happily hugging a small dog.

"RIP my beautiful sis. I love you with all my heart and I'm going to miss you every single day. I pray you are at peace," the post went.

Katrina Ellwood had been actively aiding in the search for her sister, posting another picture of Tania on March 6 after she had been missing for six days.

Tania Ellwood had been missing since February 28, when she was last seen in the Auckland suburb of Newmarket.

Yesterday, police confirmed two bodies discovered at the boarding house, Dryden Lodge, in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn on Tuesday were that of Ms Ellwood, 39, and 36-year-old Timothy Hamilton.

The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The pair were known to each other and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter," Det Snr Sgt Baldwin said.

Dryden Lodge operates as a halfway house for people with alcohol and drug problems, the NZ Herald reported.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen or had contact with Ms Ellwood or Mr Hamilton after 11am on Wednesday, February 28.

Police are still working to establish what happened at the house.


