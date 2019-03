The Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) says its teacher members will strike on April 3.

PPTA president Jack Boyle this morning said in a release that "we have been negotiating with government for a settlement to our collective agreement since August last year and our members are running out of patience.

"We hope to receive a realistic offer from the government for teachers to consider on April 3, but if we don’t, we will use the day to publicly protest the lack of progress."

The PPTA says they have received three offers from the government, which members have described as "not touching the sides".

The organisation said their request is based on a lack of teachers and excessive workloads.

"Jacinda Ardern's government knows the situation in secondary schools isn’t business as usual," Mr Boyle said.

"Teachers want to be working with students in our classrooms ... we don't want to be put in the position where we have to take industrial action ... If we have no other options we will.