Powered parachute crash in Waikato leaves man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after a powered parachute crash in Tuakau in the Waikato this morning

Crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tuakau this morning to assist a patient involved in a microlight plane crash. Source: 1 NEWS

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to assist the 50-year-old man at 10.15am.

A spokesman for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said witnesses saw the man taking off from the local reserve, only to crash heavily from about 10 metres up.

The powered parachute involved in Tuakau crash. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

The powered parachute turned on its descent and hit a bollard post, leaving the man with multiple injuries.