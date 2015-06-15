 

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

More than 500 households north of Wellington have had power restored following a weather-related outage.

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett says parts of Canterbury, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa should prepare for damaging winds.
A Wellington Electricity spokesman said the outage in Trentham was caused by the weather conditions hitting the city.

It has been reconnected.

Residents in the capital are battening down the hatches as windy weather hits.
Meanwhile, Wellingtonians are making preparations as strong winds hit the capital.

It was a day to stay tucked up inside on the West Coast as it felt the initial force of a deepening low.
Residents have been asked to secure outdoor items and take care on the roads, in particular on exposed places like Rimutaka Hill Rd. 

Winds of up to 160km/h are expected in exposed places around Wellington, with early tomorrow expected to bare the brunt.

MetService says gusts of 118km/h have already been recorded at Castlepoint on the Wairarapa coast, while there have been thunderstorms hitting the South Island's West Coast.

A traffic light has been toppled at the intersection of Taranaki and Dixon streets in central Wellington. 

Wellington Free Ambulance has fully staffed its Wairarapa roster in case the area becomes cut off from the capital, however Wellington's trolley buses are back on the road after initially being pulled from service. 

"It's very mean and nasty for this time of year," he said.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said that of this evening, no flights had been disrupted.

Surface flooding and strongs winds are already starting to hit some South Island roads in Canterbury and on the West Coast.

Wellington wild weather videos from last year:

The camera is getting quite a hammering - but it's capturing some awesome footage.
Wild conditions have eased but the city’s mayor warns there’s more to come and coastal living may in time no longer be viable.
MetService has severe weather warnings and watches in place for southern and central New Zealand.

It says a deepening low over the Tasman Sea will bring heavy rain for the South Island's West Coast and Canterbury headwaters, plus severe northwest gales for eastern parts of central New Zealand.

The heaviest rain is expected in the ranges of Westland, where 400mm may fall until early tomorrow morning. 

Significant spillover into the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers is also likely.

For Buller and the ranges of northwest Nelson, 100 to 200mm of rain is forecast in a 12 to 18 hour period into tomorrow morning. 

MetService says this amount of rain will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, surface flooding and possibly slips.

The gales are expected to gust as high as 160km/h in exposed parts of Wellington from late this afternoon, and 150km/h around other areas, with Wairarapa, Marlborough and Canterbury north of Ashburton expected to be lashed.

MetService warns the winds could bring down trees and powerlines, damage unsecured structures, lift roofs and make travel hazardous.

For the latest weather for your region click here

