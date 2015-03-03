Power restored to nearly 6000 Auckland households after incident at Vector substation

Power has been restored to nearly all the 6000 households after being cut off earlier today after smoke was reported coming from a switchboard room at Vector's Mt Wellington substation in Auckland.

Source: Thinkstock

A statement from Vector says firefighters have now contained the situation and the response crew is working to restore power to the area.

Auckland Transport earlier warned commuters to be aware of multiple traffic lights out in Waipuna and Panmure due to the power outage.