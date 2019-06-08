TODAY |

Power restored in areas of Auckland after strong winds hit region causing outages

1 NEWS/RNZ
New Zealand
Power has been restored to several areas of Auckland that lost electricity following strong winds in the region this morning.

The storm caused outages to approximately 9000 customers, or 1.6 per cent of the Auckland network.

Crews are currently working on a number of smaller outages and customers are expected to have power back in the morning.

Chief networks officer Andre Botha said Vector is urging customers to stay safe around any damaged electrical equipment. Especially with gusty winds expected to continue overnight.

"People affected by power outages should stay up to date with restoration work relevant to their specific address through our Outage Centre, available on vector.co.nz/outages."

He said that if the weather caused any power lines to come down this morning, Vector would remotely shut down power to that area as a public safety precaution until crews arrived on site. Bad weather and traffic conditions can mean this sometimes takes a bit more time than usual.

"All lines should be treated as live at all times. If you see any damaged power equipment or power lines down, please keep a safe distance away and report it to us as soon as possible on 0508 VECTOR."

