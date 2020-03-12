Power restored across Wellington region after explosion at power substation

Power has been restored across the Wellington region after an explosion at a substation today caused a major outage, but people are still warned to be mindful of their water consumption.

Trains were cancelled, traffic lights were out and people were told to conserve water during the significant power cut.

Wellington, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Wairarapa were without power, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning.

Three trucks headed to the power plant on Haywards Hill after a member of the public reported seeing an explosion at around 8.20am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has since confirmed to 1 NEWS there was a "small explosion" in the switch yard.

Transpower told 1 NEWS no one has been hurt and at 9.50am, Wellington Electricity said all customers impacted should now have their power restored.

"If you still do not have power, please contact your retailer to lodge a fault," a spokesperson says.

The outage impacted Wellington Water's drinking and wastewater pump stations, as well as treatment plants across the region, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

People were asked to reduce their water use and avoid flushing the toilet until power came back - but told they should still "maintain basic hygiene practices".

While the majority of pumping stations are now back online, Wellington Water says they're still investigating the wider network and making sure everything is back to normal.

"We continue to ask the wider Wellington region to be mindful of their water consumption, and ask South Wairarapa residents to continue to reduce their water consumption and avoid flushing their toilets."

Trains from Wellington were suspended due to the "citywide blackout", a Metlink spokesperson told 1 NEWS, with replacement buses to the Hutt Valley running.

Local hospitals were unaffected by the outage, with back-up generators in place allowing services to run as normal.

Police earlier told 1 NEWS they'd received multiple reports of traffic lights out in Hutt Valley, Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt.