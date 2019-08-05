Power outages in Auckland, snow forces road closures in South Island

Power cuts in central Auckland will take up to another four hours to fix, while heavy snow alerts remain in place for the South.

Vector said it has shut down power to Three Kings in central Auckland while crews work to fix a line which came down from a pole in bad weather.

It says it has remotely redirected power flows to as many affected people as possible.

The company said power should be restored for customers around Mount Albert Road, St Andrews Road and Mount Eden Road by 4pm.

Meanwhile, a blanket of snow has been left across parts of the South Island this morning, and heavy snow alerts are in place for Fiordland, Clutha and Southland until 4pm this afternoon, with warnings the snow could damage trees and powerlines.

A number of roads have now opened in the South.

Lewis Pass and Milford Road are both closed while Arthur's Pass has restrictions requiring vehicles to use chains.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for the Crown Range, Milford Road, State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitati and the Lewis and Lindis passes.

In Otago, State Highway one between Balclutha and Otago, State Highway 87 from Middlemarch to Outram and State Highway 85 from Kyeburn to Palmerston are closed.

The highway between Reefton and Springs Junction on the West Coast is closed.

In Southland, State Highway 93 from Mataura to Clinton and State Highway 90 from Raes Junction to Mcnab are closed.

In the central North Island, the Desert Road, between Waiouru and Rangipo, has now reopened.

The alternative route through, SH4 from National Park to Tohunga Junction has reopened. It had been closed following a 2am crash, when a truck rear-ended another at Erua.

Snow warnings are in place for a number of other roads; the Napier-Taupo Road (SH5) and the Remutaka Hill Road (SH2) in the North Island.

Parts of the South Island shivered in below-zero temperatures this morning, with Wanaka recording -2C, Ashburton Airport at -3C and Timaru Airport on -1C.

Mount Cook aerodrome was the coldest at -8C, MetService said.

Dunedin residents woke to a light dusting of snow in the hill suburbs this morning.

A 30-year-old driver was tucking into some McDonald's hotcakes when he ploughed into a parked car in North Rd about 5am today.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said distracted drivers were dangerous - especially with snow settling on many roads around the southern city.

"In this sort of weather you need all your senses - not just the sense of taste," he said.

The crashed caused moderate damage to both cars though the driver walked away uninjured.

The state of his early morning breakfast was unclear.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said it's been about eight years since snow fell so low on the West Coast.

Mr Little said the snow is predicted to ease during the day, with warmer weather on its way by mid week.

The North Island is mostly sheltered from the weather pattern by the South Island but has still been hit by some snow showers and low falling snow, he said.

WeatherWatch's Richard Green told First Up that the snow showers at sea level in Greymouth and Hokitika yesterday were a surprise.

"We'd have to go back two or three decades to have seen it last occur," he said.

Snow at Oreti Beach in Invercargill was also unusual, he said, because the town is normally protected from the southerly weather by Stewart Island / Rakiura.