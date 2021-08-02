Power outages could be possible for Auckland with gale-force winds forecast

Power outages across Auckland could be on the cards tonight, as a low-pressure system crosses over the top of the North Island.

An electrical worker from a power supply company works high up on the power lines in Sheffield, Canterbury (file picture). Source: istock.com

A trough passes through overnight, followed by a galeforce south-westerlies that could rise to severe gales tomorrow for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel.

With winds up to 110km/h likely in Auckland, power company Vector has extra crews on standby ahead of the wild weather.

Head of Field Services, Marko Simunac says it’s hard to predict what, if any, impact the winds will have on power at this stage.

“We understand that power outages can be frustrating, and so our team will work as quickly and as safely as they can to get power back up and running if this happens.”

He says Vector crews may have to be stood down overnight if the conditions become unsafe to operate.

“We encourage Aucklanders to check their devices are charged, and keep a torch handy just in case.

“For your safety, please stay well away from downed lines and call 111 if you see any.”

A strong wind watch is in place for the upper North Island starting from 3am until 4pm tomorrow.