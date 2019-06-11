Power outage in Auckland suburb after car crash with power transformer, occupants flee scene

Powerlines are across the road at the intersection of Sandringham Road and Mars Avenue in Sandringham, Auckland after a car crash this morning.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS about 4.30am a car collided with a power transformer at the intersection.

Two people who were in the vehicle have left the vehicle on foot, the spokesperson said, adding police inquiries are ongoing to locate the pair.

There is a diversion at Shorewell Street and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Edendale Primary School has also advised it is closed today due to the power cut.

A Vector spokesperson told 1 NEWS some homes on Patterson Street, Grove Road, Jason Ave, Mars Ave and Oxton Road are without power. It's expected to be restored by midday or as soon as the pole is erected.

However, Vector remotely redirected power flows to the majority of customers within an hour of the outage.

"The electricity operations centre is still in the process of remotely redirecting power flows to as many affected households as possible," the spokesperson said.