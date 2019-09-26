Power lines down, trampolines tossed around as wild weather hit NZ overnight

Roads are closed, trees and power lines are down and trampolines have been tossed around as wild weather hit parts of New Zealand overnight.



Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to eight weather-related incidents between Wellsford and Hamilton, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



Meanwhile, many roads are closed as snow and hail hit the South Island this morning.



State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford, State Highway 87 from Outram to Kyeburn, and State Highway 1 to Waitati are closed.

