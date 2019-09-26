TODAY |

Power lines down, trampolines tossed around as wild weather hit NZ overnight

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Dunedin and Otago

Roads are closed, trees and power lines are down and trampolines have been tossed around as wild weather hit parts of New Zealand overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to eight weather-related incidents between Wellsford and Hamilton, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

Meanwhile, many roads are closed as snow and hail hit the South Island this morning.

State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford, State Highway 87 from Outram to Kyeburn, and State Highway 1 to Waitati are closed.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for Desert Road (SH1), Lewis Pass (State Highway 7), Arthur's Pass (State Highway 73), Milford Road (State Highway 94), and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some South Island roads are closed after receiving a blanket of early spring snow. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges a 'turkey' during exchange in Parliament
2
Power lines down, trampolines tossed around as wild weather hit NZ overnight
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
5
'Putting my family first' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in doubt for Kiwis internationals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police break up around 100 brawling teenagers from two South Auckland schools
00:31

Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges a 'turkey' during exchange in Parliament

Alpine Fault Project hosting tourism forum to get the industry earthquake ready

Four injured as two cars and truck crash on notorious stretch of SH2 near Tauranga, closing road