Power lies crashed on fence in Taranaki after Cyclone Gita whips through

Powerco reported that thousands of properties were affected yesterday, and outages continue today.
00:41
1
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

Effects of ex-Cyclone Gita still being felt with thunderstorms and high winds forecast for central New Zealand

00:57
2
Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams upper Sth Island

00:57
3
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams into upper South Island

4
Adam Thomson posts on social media after overcoming a spinal infection.

'Feels good man!' Former All Black Adam Thomson out of hospital after two-month battle with spinal infection

00:45
5
The Tasman town was hit hard by severe weather over the 24 hours.

Watch: Riwaka road left strewn with debris after flooding from Cyclone Gita

00:25
Watch: SH1 on Kapiti Coast littered with debris after road washed out by Cyclone Gita

NZTA said the highway has been re-opened to one lane, but motorists are warned to expect delays.

00:25
Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

LIVE: Kapiti Coast left battered from ex- Cyclone Gita with thunderstorms, high winds forecast for central New Zealand

1 NEWS has the latest development after the storm hit New Zealand.


00:07
CCTV captured the drama on Bush Rd, Albany today.

Watch: Out of control Auckland bus ploughs through tree and into car

The frightening incident involving a Ritchies bus was captured on CCTV in Albany today.

00:45
Watch: Riwaka road left strewn with debris after flooding from Cyclone Gita

Other images from Kapiti Coast's Titahi Bay show well-known boat sheds with serious damage.

00:50
Residents affected by the storm have shared their pictures with TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Readers photos: Mangled trampoline, damaged fences and flooding – Kiwis share their pics after Cyclone Gita

Despite warnings from authorities in the lead up to Gita to tie them down, at least one trampoline appears to have come a cropper.


 
