Power out in Wairarapa after strong winds batter region

Approximately 750 customers are without power in Wairarapa with power company crews working to restore outages after strong winds disrupted the region overnight.

Source: istock.com

In a statement to 1News, PowerCo said work resumed at 7am Saturday morning to restore power after crews worked through to 9pm the night before to help customers.

The largest single outage is for 202 customers outside Carterton, who lost power just after 3:30am due to the wind twisting lines.

Network Operations Manager Scott Horniblow says work is progressing well in the improved conditions.

“We’re working hard to restore power and expect to reconnect everyone today,” he says.

“We have over 32 crews out across Wairarapa and the Manawatū and we’re using a helicopter to assist with flying equipment in to speed up the work.”