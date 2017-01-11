 

Power to hundreds of Glenorchy homes cut off by raging scrub fire

Helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets have taken flight to tackle a large scrub fire near Queenstown which has cut electricity to some residents.

Power has been cut to the small Otago town due to a large overnight bushfire.
Source: 1 NEWS

The blaze, which started last night is burning across Glenorchy Road around 28km west of Queenstown may take several days to fully extinguish, the Queenstown Lakes District Council says. 

No properties are at risk, but there are around 50 firefighters battling the fire which appears to have started at a campsite at Rat Point on the shores of Lake Wakatipu overnight.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket involved in the firefighting effort near Queenstown.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket involved in the firefighting effort near Queenstown.

Source: 1 NEWS

Aurora Energy has confirmed that the fire has affected the power supply to the nearby town of Glenorchy, which has a population of about 350.

No evacuations are required but Glenorchy Road will be closed all morning.

"At this stage the fire is about 2.5km away from the nearest homes, at Bob's Cove and Closeburn Station," a Council spokesperson says.

Smoke rises from a fire near Queenstown.

Smoke rises from a fire near Queenstown.

Source: 1 NEWS

This morning the fire has reached the ridgeline above the Glenorchy Rd and it has slowed down, the Queenstown Lakes District Council tweeted.

Access to the area is only by boat but it's hoped the road can reopen this afternoon.

Power cut to residents

Delta operations manager John Campbell says the power in Glenorchy is currently being assessed but residents should definitely expect an outage for the next few hours.

Firefighters involved in battling the blaze near Queenstown.

Firefighters involved in battling the blaze near Queenstown.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Campbell told 1 NEWS there are an estimated 300-350 homes still without power.

This number is down from the 500 homes that lost power overnight when an emergency power isolation for the area was called upon.

"Assessment work is underway this morning and we will be using a helicopter to inspect the damage to our site once it is safe to do so," Mr Campbell said.

"Until this time the power will remain off."

Further updates are expected from midday.
 

