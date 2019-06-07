Power cuts in parts of Auckland as strong winds hit region

Vector field crews are responding to power outages affecting several areas around Auckland, following strong winds in the region this morning.

MetService has a strong wind warning in place for the region.

Strong wind gusts can cause outages by impacting power lines and equipment if vegetation and debris blow into lines, Vector said.

Its chief networks officer Andre Botha said Vector is urging customers to stay safe around any damaged electrical equipment.

"Our response crews and storm management teams are responding and our objective is to restore power as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public.

"People affected by power outages should stay up to date with restoration work relevant to their specific address through our Outage Centre, available on vector.co.nz/outages."

Mr Botha said although crews were trained to work in all weather conditions high winds could make it unsafe for them to attempt repair work.

He said that if the weather caused any power lines to come down, Vector would remotely shut down power to that area as a public safety precaution until crews arrived on site. Bad weather and traffic conditions can mean this sometimes takes a bit more time than usual.