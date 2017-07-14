Power cut to more than 10,000 North Island homes as polar blast continues to bring transport headaches, rain and snow

The polar blast which wreaked havoc around the country yesterday is still lingering, with rain expected to head across the upper North Island today where power is cut to thousands.

Homes numbering 10,200 are currently without power in the central North Island with the worst affected places being Waiouru, Ohakune and Taihape where around 4000 homes are without electricity.

The other approximately 6000 households without power are in Taranaki and across the lower North Island.

Powerco said the damage from the storm is very widespread, but they hope to have the majority of the properties without power reconnected by the end of the day.

Spark has released a statement saying it currently has 13 cell sites down due to the power outages in the areas.

The Central Plateau is still cut off to traffic with roads around Tongariro National Park and beyond remaining closed this morning.

State Highway's 46, 57 and 49 are also closed, with State Highway Four closed right up to where it meets State Highway 41 near Taumaranui.

Further south State Highway Four from Raetiti Whanganui is shut and the Taupo to Napier Road on State Highway Five is also closed.

South Island roads have reopened now the worst of the weather has passed, with inland route 70 Waiau to Peketa now open, State Highway 73 Arthurs Pass open and State Highway 37 Porters Pass open with chains essential.

State Highway 7 Springs Junction to Tekoa Range is closed due to a truck fire after briefly opening again this morning, police say the driver of the truck in uninjured and there are no diversions in place so motoristst are asked to delay travel in the area.

South of Kaikoura State Highway 1 Goose Bay to Peketa is open until 6pm.

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for heavy rain and southerly gales in Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and Taupo until this evening, when the rain and winds should ease.

Heavy snow is expected above 600 metres in Hawkes Bay and a warning is in force there. Heavy snow is also possible above 800 metres in Gisborne and the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty, but especially above 1000 metres.

They say while this is the tail end of the weather event, the combination of heavy rain, snow and strong winds will continue to cause disruption to transport, especially about higher roads.