Power cut affecting central Auckland suburb

A power cut is affecting the central Auckland suburb of Parnell this afternoon.

Passengers being turned away from Auckland's Britomart station during a powercut. Source: Luke Appleby/1 News

Earlier this afternoon power was cut across the CBD, but lines company Vector confirmed at 1.42pm that power is now back.

"Parts of Parnell are still affected. Crews are still working to restore power as quickly as possible," a Vector spokesperson says.

Aucklanders began reporting the outage about 12.25pm, and Vector's outage map became non-responsive as users attempted to get updates.

The outage was affecting Parnell and the CBD, including the University of Auckland.

Vector confirmed the outage, saying "there is a large outage in Quay Street, Parnell area."

Auckland's Queen Street following a power outage. Source: 1 NEWS

"We have fault men on their way to assess the outage.

Earlier Auckland Transport tweeted that multiple traffic signals in the city centre are out, and urged drivers to obey give way rules.

Power was restored to Britomart train station at 1.30pm Auckland Transport has confirmed after the power cut forced the station to close earlier.