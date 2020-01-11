Pounamu stolen from Hanmer Springs hot pools recovered after search

Police have recovered a pounamu, stolen from Hanmer Springs Thermal pools and Spa on Saturday, after a search.
In a statement today, they said they executed a search at a Christchurch property and found the stolen item.
"We are speaking to a 34-year-old man in relation to the burglary," the statement says.
"Staff and visitors were absolutely devastated to find the pounamu had been taken and we are pleased to be able to return it to them and hold the person responsible. We'd also like to thank the public for their assistance."