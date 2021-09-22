Poultry industry gets safety shake-up as MPI tightens rules

Poultry producers face a shake-up with stricter safety measures imposed by the Ministry of Primary industries to prevent future bacteria outbreaks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after nearly 50 people got sick when salmonella enteritidis was detected in farms earlier this year.

When the bacteria is transmitted to people, it causes diarrhoea, vomiting, and hospitalisation in severe cases.

New Zealand's Food Safety Director-General told 1News the overhaul of the industry's safety measures to prevent future incidents.

"The consequences of it getting into the egg production system, into the food chain and into human consumption are pretty serious, so we want to throw everything at it."

Part of the shake-up includes routine testing, chicken vaccines and pest control to reduce the risk of rodents and wild birds contaminating the farms.

The industry has thrown its support behind the proposals but says a lack of compensation is a sticking point.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Due to the steps we've already taken, we're seeing no human cases for three months," Poultry Industry Association of New Zealand executive director Michael Brooks said.

"Nevertheless, we understand it's vitally important for consumers that all possible steps are taken."

With Kiwis eating around 230 eggs each year, the public is also being urged to play it safe.

MPI is recommending people cook their eggs with the whites completely firm and the yolk beginning to thicken to prevent any chance of infection.