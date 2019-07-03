Poto Williams says new Ministerial position 'an absolute honour and a privilege'

Labour MP Poto Williams' promotion is an "absolute honour and a privilege", she told media today as she was sworn in as a Minister by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

The Christchurch East MP was bumped up during the Prime Minister's reshuffle last week to be a Minister outside Cabinet.

She received the community and voluntary sector portfolio, and the associate portfolios of immigration, social development and Greater Christchurch Regeneration.

"It's a big day for my family," Ms Williams said, as her daughter, son-in-law, her sister and her uncle who is her surrogate parent watched her being sworn in.

"They've supported me throughout my career, You can't do this work on your own."

"I'm really grateful for the Prime Minister's support and hoping to live up to the expectations she's placed on my shoulders."

"I'm a little overwhelmed."

As a Minister, Ms Williams said she had the background and experience to contribute to the Prime Minister's wellbeing agenda, especially in family violence and mental health.