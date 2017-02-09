Poto Williams 'regrets' criticising Willie Jackson over Roast Busters comments but will 'always stand by her principles'

The Labour MP Poto Williams has expressed regret over the way in which she publicly criticised Willie Jackson's candidacy for Labour.

In an interview with 1 NEWS this afternoon, Ms Williams acknowledges that her weekend statement, which criticised Mr Jackson for a radio interview concerning the Roast Busters case, caused some distress to the party and colleagues.

Ms Williams said she is extremely passionate about the issue of family violence.

"It's a personal issue for me and sometimes when you are really passionate about these things, your judgement may be a little off," she said.

She went on to say she is "sorry for the way she went about it, but will always stand by her principles" and will "continue to be a strong advocate for victims of family and sexual violence".

Ms Williams, who is Labour's Associate Justice Spokesperson on Sexual and Domestic Violence, met with Willie Jackson last night to discuss her concerns.

She says they had a robust and honest conversation and she acknowledges the work Mr Jackson is doing with the Manukau Urban Maori Authority on its violence free programmes.

She says that having spoken to Mr Jackson she believes his apology for the radio interview is genuine.

Poto Williams wasn't the only Labour Party member to raise concerns about Mr Jackson's list candidacy, with the Young Labour branch of the party also raising objections in an open letter.

However, other's on the left have criticised Ms Williams for speaking out in the way she did, saying it showed disunity in the Labour Party and hurt leader, Andrew Little.

Roasterbusters and Jackson

Willie Jackson conducted an interview in 2013 on RadioLIVE with co-host John Tamihere with a young woman named Amy.

The interview was involving the 'Roastbusters' scandal, and Mr Jackson was criticised for taking a devil's advocate approach, seen by many as blaming the victim.

The Roastbusters scandal involved a group of young men who were boasting about getting underage girls drunk in order to have sex with them.