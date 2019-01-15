Potentially toxic algal blooms found in Canterbury lake spark health warning

A health warning has been issued after potentially toxic algal blooms were found in a Canterbury lake near Ashburton.

The Canterbury DHB issued the warning after blue-green algae was found in Lake Clearwater in the Ashburton Lakes Basin area.

Testing in the lake had found high concentrations of Synechocystis, the DHB said.

People are asked to avoid the lake and keep animals, particularly dogs, away from the water until the health warning is lifted.

The DHB is also warning against eating fish and shellfish from the area, because it can concentrate toxins. If fish are eaten, people are asked to remove its guy and wash in clean water.

People are advised to avoid contact with other bodies of water downstream from the lake, as there is a possibility of the toxins being transported downstream.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, said exposure to the algae could cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps and tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

“If you experience any of these symptoms visit your doctor immediately and please let your doctor know if you have had contact with the lake water,” Pink said.

Animals that show signs of illness after coming into contact with the water or the algae should be taken to a vet immediately.

“No one should drink the water from the lake at any time. Boiling the water does not remove the toxin,” Pink said.