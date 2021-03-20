TODAY |

Potentially fatal doses of bath salts being sold as ecstasy ahead of Wellington festival - police

Source:  1 NEWS

Potentially dangerous doses of bath salts have been found in tablets being sold as MDMA or ecstasy in Wellington ahead of the Homegrown festival, police are warning.

The yellow 'Red Bull' drugs are being sold as MDMA but actually contain eutylone. Source: Supplied

Police confirmed they've been alerted to the dangerous levels of eutylone, commonly known as “bath salts”, being found in yellow 'Red Bull' tablets in Wellington. 

The tablets are pale yellow, come in a rounded rectangle shape, and have an embossed image of the Red Bull logo.

Drug monitoring group KnowYourStuff said the pills may contain up to 200mg of eutylone, and contain no MDMA.

“Eutylone is a stimulant drug in the synthetic cathinone family and is known to be sold and taken as MDMA as it mimics the effects,” Wellington police said. 

“In addition to this, the effects of the drug take longer to kick in (over two hours), meaning a user can take more before they’re aware of the effects, and end up overdosing.”

Police said while their advice was always that no drug use is the safest drug use, their website High Alert could provide helpful information. This echoes KnowYourStuff's warning.

"This amount is dangerous and very likely to cause harm," police said.

"People who have taken similar doses have reported not being able to sleep for several days, anxiety, paranoia and feeling unwell for up to 10 days after. It is possible this could be a fatal dose."

Police said it wasn’t sure how widespread the tablets were. 

“Police [are] working with event organisers to ensure the well being and safety of event goers.”

New Zealand
Wellington
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ remains only non-European country in top 10 of World Happiness Report, Finland retains top spot
2
Joe Biden ‘fine’ after slipping multiple times climbing stairs to Air Force One
3
Over a 1000 people feel magnitude 5.9 quake north-east of Gisborne
4
Drink driver who killed four children listens to grief-stricken father at sentencing
5
Man in critical condition after fatal Auckland stabbing in police custody at hospital, no charges laid
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36

Man in critical condition after fatal Auckland stabbing in police custody at hospital, no charges laid
32:37

Inside Parliament: MPs play count their houses and PM's poll support drops

Over a 1000 people feel magnitude 5.9 quake north-east of Gisborne
02:18

Post-mortems planned for victims of Auckland stabbing