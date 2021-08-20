Potential DNA link matched to dead baby found at recycling facility

A potential link to the family of the newborn baby found dead at an Auckland recycling facility has been identified after police carried out an analysis of the baby girl's DNA.

Police at a recycling facility in Auckland's Onehunga where a newborn baby was found dead. Source: 1 NEWS

According to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, extensive inquiries have been carried out since the infant was found dead at the Onehunga facility on August 17, after being picked up in recycling waste somewhere around the city.

"This work is extremely complex and will take some time, but we are determined to find some answers for the sake of this little girl," Beard said.

"As we've said right from the start, we want to make sure the baby's mum gets the support she needs."

The police investigation team have now begun searching a DNA database for the mother, with several people with a potential DNA link identified.

"A group of people with a potential DNA familial link have been identified," Beard said.

One of two baby onesies found nearby at Visy Recycling in Onehunga. Source: NZ Police

Hours of CCTV footage taken from the recycling facility is being searched through in a "mammoth task" as noted by Beard, with the movements of more than 100 recycling trucks being traced.

Earlier this month, images of clothing and a blue bag found near the girl were shared with the public. Police are now reviewing information sent in from a roughly a dozen people.

"We still don't know for sure whether these items are linked and are keeping an open mind."

Beard stressed that it's not too late for the mother, or someone close to her, to come forward.

Police search CCTV to find mum of baby left at Onehunga recycling facility

"We urge them and anyone else who might know what happened to do the right thing and talk to somebody, whether it's the police or someone who can notify us on their behalf."