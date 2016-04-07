'Potential for death' when students cut by razor during Sweeney Todd

Source:
A damning WorkSafe New Zealand report has revealed two students who had their throats cut during a performance of the musical Sweeney Todd could have been killed.
The newly-released report of the incident at Auckland's St Kentigern College in April last year says there was "potential for death".
One student sustained a five-centiemetre-deep cut after real razor blades were used in a scene.
Despite the report recommending charges be laid, WorkSafe instead ordered the college to go through a restorative justice process with the victims, including the payment of reparation.
