TODAY |

Potential Christchurch Covid case under investigation tests negative for virus, MOH says

Source:  1 NEWS

A potential Covid-19 case in a facility in Christchurch has tested negative for the virus, the Ministry of Health says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS understands the case is in managed isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

The ministry confirmed this afternoon there is not a positive case of Covid-19 in Christchurch, after launching an investigation and issuing a statement last night. 

The Christchurch person discussed yesterday as being under further investigation has now been confirmed as not a case of Covid-19, the ministry said. The investigation has been closed.

Christchurch has had 164 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic with 12 deaths, 10 of those at the Rosewood Rest Home.

1 NEWS understands the person is in managed isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Officials confirm there is no case of Covid-19 in Christchurch as four new cases in community announced
2
Winston Peters defends not airing public criticism of Govt's Covid-19 response earlier in fiery Q+A exchange
3
‘A project design issue, not a James Shaw issue’ - political commentator weighs in on Green School saga
4
Potential Christchurch Covid case under investigation tests negative for virus, MOH says
5
Foster names seven uncapped players in All Blacks squad
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Several Mexican states run out of death certificates because of Covid-19

Victoria records 11 Covid-19 deaths amid anti-lockdown rallies

Two new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the community today

Investigations begin after a member of public snuck into a surgery at Wellington Hospital