Potential Christchurch Covid case under investigation tests negative for virus, MOH says

A potential Covid-19 case in a facility in Christchurch has tested negative for the virus, the Ministry of Health says.

The ministry confirmed this afternoon there is not a positive case of Covid-19 in Christchurch, after launching an investigation and issuing a statement last night.

The Christchurch person discussed yesterday as being under further investigation has now been confirmed as not a case of Covid-19, the ministry said. The investigation has been closed.

Christchurch has had 164 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic with 12 deaths, 10 of those at the Rosewood Rest Home.