Potential case of fungal plant disease, myrtle rust, found in second location

The Ministry for Primary Industries have told 1 NEWS they have discovered a second location that they suspect the fungal disease, myrtle rust, is present.

MPI's media spokesperson says their teams are doing tests today on the second site but can't confirm that it definitely is the fungal disease. They will know later today.

Last week myrtle rust was found at a tree nursery in the Northland town on Kerikeri in five pohutukawa seedlings, one of the species that could be at severe risk if the fungus takes hold after this first discovery of it on the New Zealand mainland.

In a statement last week, MPI said myrtle rush could "seriously affect" plants such as pohutukawa, rata, manuka, eucalypts and feijoa.