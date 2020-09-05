TODAY |

Potential case of Covid-19 'under investigation' in Christchurch, Ministry of Health confirms

A potential Covid-19 case in a facility in Christchurch is under investigation, the Ministry of Health says.

1 NEWS understands the case is in managed isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

The ministry wouldn't confirm if the person has tested positive. They are in managed isolation but it is not clear if that has always been the case.

"We have cases under investigation and as such, these aren’t included in any numbers update at this stage," a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Christchurch has had 164 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic with 12 deaths, 10 of those at the Rosewood Rest Home.

"We remain under Alert Level 2 as a country and people should continue to practice good hand hygiene, physical distancing and wear face coverings on public transport as we all do our bit to break the chain of transmission," the spokesperson said.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic
