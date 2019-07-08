TODAY |

Potato prices reach record high in NZ as Covid-19 affects industry

Source:  1 NEWS

Potato prices per kilo have reached a new record high in April as the industry struggles to meet higher demand with fewer workers.

Source: Seven Sharp

Stats NZ said today that prices rose 18 per cent in April to a weighted average price of $2.51 per kilo - an all-time high.

Going into the winter months is typically the cheapest time to buy potatoes, with the Christmas period being the most expensive.

Stats NZ consumer prices manager Bryan Downes said higher demand and a shortage of potato pickers, many of whom will have stayed home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, could explain the large price increase.

The average price of eggs (caged and barn) also rose almost seven per cent in April to a new record of $4.78 per dozen.

A decade ago, a single egg cost, on average, 28 cents, while currently the price was about 40 cents.

Free-range egg prices also rose, but only by 1.2 per cent to an average price of $5.16 per half dozen.

"Fresh egg prices have been on a gradual rise for the last two years as more New Zealand farmers shift from caged eggs to barned and free-range eggs," Mr Downes said.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Farming
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I feel lost without them' - Tributes flow for young Hawke's Bay couple killed in crash
2
For third day in a row, Dr Ashley Bloomfield reports no new cases of Covid-19
3
Winston Peters pours cold water on one-off public holiday idea
4
Grant Robertson takes cheeky jab at Wallabies while talking trans-Tasman bubble
5
Flaws in Government's contact tracing app beginning to surface, just hours after release
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tearfund postpones ethical fashion guide amid pandemic, instead encourages Kiwi brands to 'build back better'

Six Covid-19 cases from three EPL clubs in first round of testing as training resumes

Grant Robertson takes cheeky jab at Wallabies while talking trans-Tasman bubble
02:21

About 1000 NZ jobs to vanish as Fletcher Building announces massive redundancy plan