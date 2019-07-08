Potato prices reach record high in NZ as Covid-19 affects industry

Potato prices per kilo have reached a new record high in April as the industry struggles to meet higher demand with fewer workers.

Source: Seven Sharp

Stats NZ said today that prices rose 18 per cent in April to a weighted average price of $2.51 per kilo - an all-time high.

Going into the winter months is typically the cheapest time to buy potatoes, with the Christmas period being the most expensive.

Stats NZ consumer prices manager Bryan Downes said higher demand and a shortage of potato pickers, many of whom will have stayed home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, could explain the large price increase.

The average price of eggs (caged and barn) also rose almost seven per cent in April to a new record of $4.78 per dozen.

A decade ago, a single egg cost, on average, 28 cents, while currently the price was about 40 cents.

Free-range egg prices also rose, but only by 1.2 per cent to an average price of $5.16 per half dozen.