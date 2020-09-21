Postal voting registration in New Zealand extended to next Monday

Postal voting registration - which had been set to close on Wednesday - has been extended by five days to next Monday.

New Zealand post box Source: RNZ/Richard Tindiller

The Electoral Commission announced the extension this afternoon, saying about 4400 had registered so far.

Postal voting gives people who cannot vote in person - for example those with health or disability barriers - the option to do so remotely.

The commission said completed voting papers should be returned by post by Wednesday 14 October, or dropped off at a voting place by 7pm on election day.

They said arrangements could still be made after September 28 for people unable to vote in person, by calling 0800 36 76 56.