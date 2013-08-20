 

Postal Union rips into NZPost after cost increase, question its long-term agenda

The Postal Workers Union is scathing of NZ Post's delivery service and is questioning the state-owned business's long-term agenda.

Source: 1 NEWS

It's is calling on NZ Post to cancel an increase in FastPost charges, accusing the state-owned mail business of deliberately slowing delivery times to manipulate customer behaviour.

From July 1, NZ Post will increase the cost of sending items by FastPost by 50 cents per item (a medium-sized letter rises to $2.30).

In March it said the drastic decline in mail volumes meant the price rise was needed.

But the union has slammed the service, saying NZ Post should first ensure it comes up to scratch.

Posties and mail sorters are "frustrated and embarrassed" to see the FastPost date stamps showing that they may have missed the service delivery promise, says union spokesman John Maynard.

"NZ Post had deliberately slowed down the delivery of standard letter mail because the company wanted customers sending letters for next day delivery to have to pay extra."

But NZ Post had also made some changes which would make FastPost delivery less cost-effective and the union was concerned that would be used to justify pulling the service entirely, Mr Maynard said.

The union was also critical of the two-year-old alternate day delivery regime, saying NZ Post was "downgrading" its letter service and many Mother's and Father's Day cards would arrive on the Monday after.

"The union is well aware of the steady decline in posted letters but believes the company's actions are less about the economics of letter delivery and more about the ideology of privatisation - privatisation by stealth."

NZ Post has been contacted for comment.

