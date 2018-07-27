 

Post mortem underway following non-accidental death of 18-month-old girl in Tirau

New Zealand

Comfort Witeri-Thompson died on Tuesday evening in hospital, and police saw her death wasn't an accident.
New Zealand
Police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them

New Zealand
Auckland

An Auckland boy called 111 to invite the police to his fifth birthday party - and what do you know, they turned up.

Young Zachary's mum, Sarah, was very apologetic when the police call-taker rang her to make sure everything was okay after Zac had called 111 a couple of times.

"He had just been telling me he wanted to have a police-themed birthday party. And then I didn't realise he was going to phone through," Sarah told the call-taker.

"I don't know if we'll be able to make it but I'll put it in," the call-taker replied, seeing the funny side.

When Zac's birthday came around last Saturday, several police arrived and at his front door, which was opened by the birthday boy himself.

"Zachary, can we talk to you for a second?" one officer asked.

"No," came Zac's blunt reply, to laughter in the house.

But when the officer said they had something for him and gave him a soft toy police dog wearing a police jacket, Zac decided, "You can come in."

The police officers wished him "happy birthday", but he seemed just a little daunted as two officers who looked like riot police joined the party.

The police joined heaps of kids to sing "Happy Birthday" and Zac donned a police jacket and sat in the police car and on its roof. The police helicopter even flew over and he waved to it.

Zac's birthday cake abd a big "5" and a police car on it, of course.

The officers caught the whole happy occasion on video and posted it on the North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police Facebook page where it's gone viral.

But the Police say while their while their off duty staff were happy to bring Zachary's birthday wish to life, they don't encourage kids calling 111 to invite police to birthdays.

The off-duty officers gave Zac a police dog soft toy before the birthday boy got in their car.
New Zealand
Auckland
Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

Researchers call for Government action on alcohol harm as up to 3000 babies born with alcohol-related brain damage a year

New Zealand
Health

Otago University researchers are calling for government action on reducing alcohol-related harm, as a new study shows a large number of New Zealand women drink alcohol during pregnancy despite evidence of potential harm to their babies.

Professor of Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine Doug Sellman and Chair of Preventive and Social Medicine, Professor Jennie Connor, ask in the New Zealand Medical Journal today, "Why is alcohol in the government's 'too hard basket'?" 

They write that for government to leave alcohol control in the too-hard basket, often labelled as "not our first priority", suggests there is a substantial unnamed barrier to action.

"In utero alcohol-induced brain damage is a 'preventable tragedy', but active prevention measures by government have been sorely lacking," Professors Sellman and Connor say.

"The health, social and economic benefits of drinking less - for the country and for individuals - are clear. Don't we deserve to know why we can't have them?"

Despite multiple reports over many years of the damage that alcohol is inflicting on individuals and communities, including the critical issue of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder risk, little real action is occurring, according to the authors.

"It is as if the New Zealand population has been brainwashed and in the grips of a mass social delusion - viewing alcohol as a harmless recreational product which enhances quality of life, and thinking if you are not regularly consuming the tonic you are clearly not part of the cool and successful social mainstream, and possibly a rather 'iffy' member of society."

Professor Connor has undertaken research estimating the health effects of alcohol on the population as a whole, which found that for breast cancer a substantial proportion of the impact is in women who drink at a level that is generally socially acceptable and considered "safe" - up to two standard drinks per day. 

Along with breast cancer, drinking in pregnancy is a situation where risk of harm can only be effectively lowered by modifying the drinking pattern of the population, she argues.

Professor Sellman has previously advocated for change, citing research indicating more than 70,000 alcohol-related physical and sexual assaults in New Zealand annually, up to 3000 babies born with alcohol-related brain damage annually and nearly a third of all alcohol-related deaths due to cancer.

These examples underlie the importance of population-based measures to reduce alcohol consumption overall and the need to make not being a regular drinker a socially acceptable choice, the researchers say in their editorial.

"Effective population-based measures, most importantly marketing, pricing and accessibility controls, are the best ways to achieve a reduction in alcohol-related harm, with subsequent reductions in health disparities."

However, these measures will also reduce the gains for those who profit from the heavy drinking culture of New Zealand thus the stakes are high, they say.

Professors Sellman and Connor point out there is a range of existing avenues for the current government to act to reduce the risk of alcohol-related harms. 

But the most important guide is a government-funded blueprint for change - the Law Commission's 2010 report on curbing the harm from alcohol, which was strongly supported by both the Labour Party and Green Party when in opposition.

The 12-week advice is dished out by doctors and midwives, but Seven Sharp lifts the lid on the taboo.
New Zealand
Health