Post mortem underway on 18-month-old who died in 'non accidental' Waikato incident

Associated Press
A post mortem is underway following the death of an 18-month-old girl in Tirau, Waikato.

Comfort Witeri-Thompson died on Tuesday evening in hospital, and police saw her death wasn’t an accident. Source: 1 NEWS

Comfort Witeri-Thompson died late on Tuesday night at Waikato Hospital after sustaining injuries which police believe are non-accidental.

Police are still in the process of identifying what happened at a Tirau address before the toddler required medical attention.

An inordinate number of the dreaded 'code brown' alerts are restricting Christchurch residents' access to their new $38.6 million QEII pool facility, and they're in a foul mood about it.

In the past 55 days the QEII facility has been closed 20 times due to faecal contamination, Stuff reports.

The figures from Christchurch City Council show the pool has also been closed 34 times all up during that time, which is nearly three times as many as the city's other three indoor pools all put together.

A backlash on social media from Christchurch residents has also turned nasty with one commenter labeling the Taiora QEII Recreation and Sport Centre "QE Poo".

June 27 was a particularly dark day for the QEII facility, with four separate pools in the complex being closed throughout the day for faecal contamination and vomit.

On July 11 two pools were also closed for 'code browns', and there have been two incidents where whole pools have been closed for four straight days.

The original facility was made for the 1974 Commonwealth Games, but was damaged beyond repair in the earthquakes. Source: 1 NEWS

Unsurprisingly, on both these particularly severe code brown days the main offenders were the teach and toddlers pools.

But Council recreation, sports and events head Nigel Cox said there was nothing sinister about the high number of closures beyond the fact that the QEII was being visited by an immense number of people.

"We had over 50,000 people in the pools for the first month of operation," he said.

Yet, while QEII's attendance numbers are high, with 52,645 swimmers in June, its number of closures since opening on May 31 exceeds all three other indoor pools in the region combined.

Jellie Park had 36,245, Graham Condon had 26,833 and Pioneer had 35,597 visitors during the month of June.

Mr Cox has also rejected suggestions from residents that handing out complementary nappies to suspicious looking toddlers can solve the problem.

"We find only a small percentage of pool closures are due to small children without nappies. It is more common that the nappies have leaked, or that the closures are caused by older children or adults," he said.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel says it's a "fantastic facility". Source: 1 NEWS
An Auckland boy called 111 to invite the police to his fifth birthday party - and what do you know, they turned up.

Young Zachary's mum, Sarah, was very apologetic when the police call-taker rang her to make sure everything was okay after Zac had called 111 a couple of times.

"He had just been telling me he wanted to have a police-themed birthday party. And then I didn't realise he was going to phone through," Sarah told the call-taker.

"I don't know if we'll be able to make it but I'll put it in," the call-taker replied, seeing the funny side.

When Zac's birthday came around last Saturday, several police arrived and at his front door, which was opened by the birthday boy himself.

"Zachary, can we talk to you for a second?" one officer asked.

"No," came Zac's blunt reply, to laughter in the house.

But when the officer said they had something for him and gave him a soft toy police dog wearing a police jacket, Zac decided, "You can come in."

The police officers wished him "happy birthday", but he seemed just a little daunted as two officers who looked like riot police joined the party.

The police joined heaps of kids to sing "Happy Birthday" and Zac donned a police jacket and sat in the police car and on its roof. The police helicopter even flew over and he waved to it.

Zac's birthday cake abd a big "5" and a police car on it, of course.

The officers caught the whole happy occasion on video and posted it on the North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police Facebook page where it's gone viral.

But the Police say while their while their off duty staff were happy to bring Zachary's birthday wish to life, they don't encourage kids calling 111 to invite police to birthdays.

The off-duty officers gave Zac a police dog soft toy before the birthday boy got in their car. Source: 1 NEWS
