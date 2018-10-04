Possum control contractor threatened after birds poisoned in Auckland's Waitākere Ranges

Auckland Council says its contractor had been receiving “threatening phone calls and messages” after it was falsely accused of poisoning birds which were found dead in the Waitākere Ranges over the weekend.

Source: Forest and Bird: Luc Hoogenstein

Auckland Council said locals found the dead birds, including a myna, pukeko and sparrow, in an unwell and distressed condition in the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park in West Auckland. Some birds then died.

The contact details of Feracon, contracted by council to carry out possum control in the area, was then posted to a community Facebook group.

Auckland Council said due to the “serious nature” of some posts made on the Facebook group, police were contacted.

Waitākere Ranges Local Board Chair Greg Presland said while the poisonings were "absolutely horrific", the subsequent threatening messages to Feracon were not acceptable.

“Threats against our staff and contractors will not be tolerated and need to stop immediately,” he said.

“I understand emotions are high, but this act of cruelty is nothing to do with Feracon who work hard to protect bird life in the Waitakere Ranges through possum control.”

He said third-party investigations concluded the birds found did not ingest possum bait.

Instead, investigations showed the birds were likely to have been poisoned with Alphachloralose, which causes hypothermia in animals.

Alphachloralose can be purchased by the general public and is not used by Feracon to carry out possum control, the investigation said.

The findings are supported by the Green Bay Vets and the Bird Rescue organisation who had been managing the birds’ health since being found.