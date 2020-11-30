Possum 1080 controls in Hawke's Bay head to Māori land court

The plaintiff in a court case - aiming block the use of 1080 to control possums blamed for the spread of Bovine tuberculosis in Hawke's Bay - is denying science, the defence says.

The hearing is being held today at the Māori land court in Hastings. Source: rnz.co.nz

Possums on the land, the Tataraakina C Block, have been blamed for the spread of Bovine tuberculosis into farms in the region.

Half of all New Zealand's herds that have the disease are in this area.

Tataraakina is a 14,000-hectare block in inland Hawke's Bay, near the highway between Napier and Taupō.

The hearing is being held today at the Māori land court in Hastings before Chief Judge Watson Isaac.

The plaintiff in the case is Nigel Baker, who is connected to the Tūwharetoa iwi of the central North Island.

Baker claimed 1080 "killed everything".

He alleged there were better ways of controlling possums than 1080, such as trapping.

"We have an alternative, environmentally friendly method we should be using.

"We can't go on poisoning our whenua like we have for another 40 years, and it's killing our wildlife. There are fish stacked up on the beach after every drop. You can't sustain it any further. It's a very fragile situation, very fragile country."

Defence counsel Leo Watson said Barker was denying science.

"1080 effectively leads to [an increase] in the health and number of birds on the land. Do you accept that science?" he asked Baker.

Baker said he had not and said he had seen fewer birds on the land than before.

"What science do you base that on?" Watson asked.

"I'm talking about living on the land, noticing that from everyday life, the birdlife is not there that it used to be," Baker replied.

The hearing continues this afternoon.

OSPRI is the state-industry body whose job it is to fight Bovine TB.

It told a select committee this year that possums were spreading into farmland via deep ravines where controlling them was very difficult.

It told the committee it was denied access to the Tataraakina land.