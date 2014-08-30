Possible thunderstorms for North Island tonight and gales for South Island tomorrow

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for gale-force winds and heavy rain in some parts of the South Island.

Source: 1 NEWS

A front will pass over central parts of the country today bringing bouts of rain to much of the North Island, but it will weaken as it goes.

On Sunday, another front will hit the South Island, brings warning-level rain and powerful winds to Fiordland, much of the Southern Alps, Westland, and the Canterbury and Otago lakes.

Parts of the Canterbury High Country and Canterbury Plains are also expected to be hit by the strong wind.

Thunderstorms are also possible across some of the North Island from this afternoon, especially the western coast from Auckland south to Taranaki.

Other areas less likely to receive thunderstorms include Cormandel and Bay of Plenty, Auckland city, Hamilton and the Waikato, southern and easter Taranaki, Manawatu, the Kapiti coast, and southern Westland along the coast.