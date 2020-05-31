Possible severe thunderstorms forecast for much of the North Island

Residents in much of the North Island could be in for a wet afternoon with thunderstorms thrown into the mix.

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

MetService have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland and Northland up until 9pm today.

"Daytime heating and afternoon wind convergences are expected to produce showers and possible thunderstorms throughout much of the North Island today, with a broad low risk of localised downpours in many areas," MetService says.

There's a moderate risk of thunderstorms in eastern parts of Northland and northern parts of Auckland with a moderate risk some of these thunderstorms may become severe this afternoon and evening, with localised downpours of 25-40mm/h possible.

MetService says rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for other parts of the North Island in the following areas: Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Hawkes Bay, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatu, Tararua. The watch ends at 11pm today.