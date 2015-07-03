TODAY |

Tsunami warning issued for New Zealand after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands

A tsunami warning has been issued for New Zealand after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Kermadec Islands in the Pacific Ocean. 

The tsunami warning (beach and marine threat) was issued by the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management.  

Unusually strong and hazardous currents and unpredictable surges are expected near the shore, leading to a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities, the Defence Force said in a statement.

The severity of currents and surges will vary within a particular coastal area and over the period this warning is in effect.

Current assessments indicate that coastal inundation, or flooding of land areas near the shore, is not expected but this may change.

The first tsunami activity may not be the most significant. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real.


